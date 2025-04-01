NAB Show Perspectives: How AI enhances efficiency and precision in video monitoring

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As the volume and complexity of video content increase, the demand for efficient, intelligent monitoring solutions has never been more crucial. At NAB Show 2025, AI-driven monitoring will be a central focus, assisting media companies in maintaining quality, reducing manual workloads, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Automating video monitoring

Traditionally, engineers have had to proactively monitor multiple video streams, analyze logs, and react to issues as they arise. AI changes this by helping to analyze thousands of streams simultaneously, detecting video and audio issues, signal degradation, and compliance errors in real time. In addition to being able to monitor at a much higher scale, AI can also help by providing valuable insights to the operator in order to speed up the root cause identification process and drastically reduce the meantime to resolution (MTTR). By automating issue detection, AI allows teams to focus on solutions instead of manual oversight.

Faster issue detection and proactive response

AI doesn’t just flag problems — it recognizes patterns and predicts failures before they occur. This is particularly valuable in live production and large-scale streaming operations, where quick responses are critical. At NAB Show 2025, expect discussions on AI-driven alerting, automated root cause analysis, big data analysis, and predictive monitoring, all helping engineers identify problems faster, reduce downtime, and ensure consistent video quality.

Scaling efficiency with AI

With the transition to IP-based, cloud, and hybrid workflows, AI is enhancing scalability and resource management. AI-driven monitoring adapts dynamically to shifting workloads without increasing staffing requirements, making it simpler for broadcasters to manage content across various platforms. Automated quality checks, compliance monitoring, and fault detection decrease the necessity for manual intervention, conserving both time and resources.

Although there is a common belief that AI can replace human operators, its true value lies in enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency. We must acknowledge the immense potential that AI offers — it increases our efficiency and enables us to scale up significantly. An operator now has access to tools that enhance productivity and optimize operations, resulting in greater efficiency and improved outcomes.

A smarter future for video monitoring

AI is more than just automation — it’s a tool for optimizing workflows and improving operational agility. At NAB Show 2025, discussions will focus on how AI can help broadcasters simplify monitoring, enhance efficiency, and maintain high-quality content with fewer resources.

For TAG, AI is part of the future of intelligent media workflows. We look forward to engaging with partners, customers, and industry leaders at the show to explore how AI-driven automation will continue to streamline video monitoring and improve operational efficiency.

