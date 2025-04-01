NEP Group at the NAB Show: Showcasing continued investment in customer-driven innovations

NEP Group, the leading media services provider for sports and entertainment worldwide, announced today its latest innovations and technology investments supporting broadcasters, rightsholders, leagues and content creators around the world ahead of the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

From connected production solutions and industry-leading mobile units to groundbreaking specialty capture technologies and a visionary TFC platform, NEP continues to redefine the future of live production.

“Innovation isn’t just a goal at NEP — it’s who we are,” said Mike Werteen, President of NEP Americas and Global Chief Commercial Officer. “Whether it’s delivering Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day broadcast across our connected facilities, supporting the launch of the new PGA Tour Studios driven by our TFC technology, or delivering new high-speed specialty capture solutions to the NBA for their above-the-rim shots — our teams are building smarter, more flexible and more advanced solutions designed to meet the needs of our customers around the globe.”

Building Forward-Thinking Connected Solutions

NEP launched its first production hub over a decade ago and has continued to expand and evolve what is possible for connected facilities.

“We have grown our capability to seamlessly link client facilities, our production hubs, and venue sites around the world. This year, we’re adding large-scale production control rooms in our South Florida Production Hub and expanding our network operations center in Dallas. This is enabling us to connect our customers with a unique set of solutions delivered through multiple channels. In addition, signal acquisition and transmission, multi-language commentary and dynamic ad insertion — these are all solutions we offer,” Werteen said.

Continued Investment in Mobile Unit Innovations

NEP’s commitment to its roots continues, having launched seven new mobile units over the past 18 months, and additional mobile facilities coming online throughout 2025. These will range from large-scale, multi-trailer units to agile remote production-ready units.

“Mobile units are the heart of our business, and that isn’t changing. We launched several new trucks around the world recently and we’re excited to now offer a new IP-based truck to our customers in the Middle East. This pace will continue in the next 18 months with the launch of multiple next-generation IP trucks, enabled with TFC, debuting this fall to support the NBA on NBC,” Werteen said.

Specialty Capture Technology Covering Every Angle

NEP’s Specialty Capture team continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with specialty cameras and RF technology through ongoing investments in 5G, 4K and AI technologies.

“Our specialty capture team is integrating the latest innovations to drive camera technology forward, in particular with AI,” Werteen said. “We have made great advancements with our AI-driven automated camera solutions after pioneering the use of this tech for tennis coverage. We’ve also successfully developed a new solution of automated camera tracking for hundreds of greyhound races in the U.K.”

New Innovations from NEP’s TFC Broadcast Platform

NEP has also made significant developments within its TFC platform. Designed to make IP/2110 fast, simple, and easy-to-use, TFC is an all-in-one solution for broadcast control, purpose-built SDN, real-time monitoring, and global 24/7 support, all combined into one unified platform accessed through a single intuitive user interface.

“We’re connecting, capturing and creating in ways that weren’t possible before, like in our use of TFC to deliver groundbreaking virtual workflows at a major sporting event in Paris last summer. We’re continuing to develop TFC and are excited to share these developments with our clients and the industry at this year’s NAB Show,” Werteen added.

“Our clients expect solutions that are fast, flexible, and future-ready — and we’re proud to deliver.”

Visit NEP Group at the NAB Show

NEP will have nearly 100 technical and commercial staff members onsite at NAB in Las Vegas (April 5-9). Staff will be available by appointment, and NEP’s talent acquisition team will be onsite to talk about exciting career opportunities for mobile unit engineers, engineer apprentices and more.

NEP’s presence at the 2025 NAB Show also includes expert panel appearances, featuring: Casper Choffat, SVP of Global Product, Justin Pohlman, Director of Solutions Architecture, John Guntenaar, CTO of NEP Europe, Dan Murphy, VP of Product Management, Dan Turk, CTO of NEP Americas, and Mike Werteen, President of NEP Americas and Global Chief Commercial Officer.