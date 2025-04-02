CNN names new Jerusalem bureau chief

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Oren Liebermann will take on the role of CNN’s Jerusalem bureau chief and correspondent, returning to the bureau where he spent six years as a correspondent for the network.

Liebermann will manage the network’s multi-platform operation in Jerusalem, which is the base for a team that has been at the forefront of a wide range of exclusive, award-winning reporting from Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and beyond, according to CNN.

“To step back into the Jerusalem bureau in this new role at a pivotal moment for the entire region is an incredible opportunity,” Liebermann said in a statement. “We have an outstanding team there, many of whom I know well from my time working directly alongside them, and a complex, vitally important story to report on. I’m excited to get started.”

“Our Jerusalem bureau is home to some of our most dedicated, experienced and talented journalists, covering an always complicated, multi-faceted story at a uniquely challenging time. Few people understand the needs of that operation better than Oren, and we couldn’t ask for a better leader for the bureau,” added Mike McCarthy, managing editor, CNN Worldwide, in the same statement.

Liebermann joined CNN as a Jerusalem-based correspondent in 2015. He later would move to Washington, D.C., to cover the Pentagon for the network.

Prior to that, he was a reporter at KYW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and also worked in radio earlier in his career before stints at WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland, WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia.

Liebermann will report to recently appointed general manager, EMEA, and London Bureau Chief Andrew Roy, who will join CNN in his new role in May 2025. Jeremy Diamond continues in his role as CNN Jerusalem correspondent.

