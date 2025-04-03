Adobe brings generative extend, media intelligence to Premiere Pro

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Adobe released new updates to Premiere Pro and After Effects on April 2, introducing AI-powered features and workflow enhancements aimed at streamlining video editing and motion design.

In Premiere Pro 25.2, Adobe introduced Generative Extend, which uses the Firefly Video Model to add frames to clips in 4K and vertical formats. This tool allows editors to fill gaps in footage or lengthen shots with a click and includes audio extension capabilities. Adobe noted that outputs from Generative Extend include Content Credentials to indicate AI-generated media.

Premiere Pro also now includes Media Intelligence, which uses AI to scan and index footage for quick retrieval. Editors can search using natural language and filter by content, dialog or metadata. Adobe emphasized that the analysis runs locally, and no user data is used to train AI models.

Additionally, the new Caption Translation feature can generate multilingual subtitles in 27 languages. Adobe also updated color management with automatic SDR and HDR conversions for log and raw footage, supporting a wide-gamut ACEScct pipeline.

Other updates include dynamic audio waveforms, colored sequence labels and increased performance for common formats on Apple and Windows systems. Hardware-accelerated playback for Canon Cinema RAW Light and GPU-based decoding with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture are also included.

After Effects 25.2 features a high-performance preview playback engine designed to utilize both RAM and local disk space. Adobe stated this allows full composition playback on most systems without pauses.

The software also adds new 3D tools including Animated Environment Lights and native support for FBX models. One-click 3D scene setup and HDR monitoring are now available for motion designers and compositors.

Adobe also updated Frame.io with scalable cloud storage, transcription in beta, text document review features and enterprise-grade access controls. The company stated these updates are designed to simplify content sharing and versioning in collaborative environments.

Adobe’s new tools were used in recent award-winning films including “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two” and “The Substance,” as well as in television series such as HBO’s “The Jinx — Part Two.” Editors of these projects cited the software’s flexibility and AI tools as assets in post-production.

Adobe will showcase the new features at the 2025 NAB Show from April 6–9 in Las Vegas at Booth SL2210.