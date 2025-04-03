Canon U.S.A to unveil advanced optical unit for 4K field box lenses at NAB Show 2025

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced its new optical unit for 4K broadcasting at NAB Show 2025. The new optical unit can be integrated into UHD-DigiSuper 122 and UHD-DigiSuper 111 field box lenses to help create captivating images — a “Novel Look” — with a shallow depth of field. These lenses, in combination with the new optical unit provide high-magnification zoom and video expression that make focusing easy and help enhance the subject even in fast aperture.

The demand for impressive footage that highlights the subject with a shallow depth continues to grow in the sports and live production industries. However, keeping focus in fast aperture at a live event can be challenging since subjects can move rapidly and unpredictably. This unique optical unit produces stunning video with a shallow depth of field even at fast apertures and is easier to focus due to the extended focus range.

Lenses with this optical unit installed, allow camera operators to effortlessly shift between traditional broadcast and enhanced shallow depth of field looks. Additionally, the optical unit maintains a consistent color tone with existing field lenses. This design enables users to capture high-quality visuals in a familiar shooting environment, without requiring new cameras, lenses, workflow or additional operating equipment.

The optical unit and lens combination covers a long focal length that larger format lenses are unable to reach and provides greater versatility in various shooting situations. Users can select between 1x standard, 1x Novel Look and 2x extender all from the same lens. Frequently demonstrated at major marquee sporting events and concerts including major football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and auto racing, the Novel Look has already helped capture unforgettable moments during these exciting, fast-paced events.

The UHD-DigiSuper 122 Novel Look lens will be on display for the first time at NAB Show, an exhibition of broadcasting and video production equipment, in Canon’s booth #N2103, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 6-9, 2025.

Availability

During the third quarter of 2025, the optical unit is scheduled to be available for installation in the UHD-DigiSuper 122 and UHD-DigiSuper 111 at Canon Service locations for broadcast equipment. Versions of the UHD-DigiSuper 122 and UHD-DigiSuper 111 with the optical unit preinstalled is planned for a future release.