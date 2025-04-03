Cinedeck introduces compact and portable ingest unit, RX3

Cinedeck, pioneer in integrated delivery solutions for the media and entertainment industry, has launched the RX3, a compact, high-performance portable ingest solution designed for remote productions, podcasts, and content creators looking for professional recording capabilities.

Available for the first time at NAB Show 2025, the RX3 features flexible storage options, allowing users to record directly to networked storage or a 2.5” SSD. It supports 3G/12G SDI, NDI, and SRT for seamless connectivity and can be powered via mobile charging units with an optional portable case available.

The unit’s compact design makes it ideal for on-location shoots, live events, and sports productions, for instantaneous content creation and real-time editing. High-resolution support includes 4K/UHD, HD, and SD formats, while comprehensive codec support ensures compatibility with ProRes, DNxHR, XDCAM, AVC, XAVC, JPEG 2000, H.264, and H.265. Users can control settings via Cinedeck’s Multi-Channel Control app for Mac or PC, or an optional touchscreen display.

“The RX3 is perfect for creators on the go,” said James Cranfield, Global VP Sales and Partnerships at Cinedeck. “With support for multiple recording channels and industry-preferred formats, the RX3 delivers efficiency, flexibility, and professional-grade recording all in a portable package.”

At NAB Show 2025, Cinedeck will feature a demo of RX3 on its booth (SL3929).