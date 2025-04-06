AIMS to host in-depth IPMX training sessions at 2025 NAB Show

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) invites attendees of the 2025 NAB Show to join “IPMX Training: The Essentials,” an exclusive, in-depth training session focused on IPMX, the emerging open standard for AV-over-IP based on SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS. Taking place on Tuesday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, Room W317, this free-to-attend session will deliver practical, real-world knowledge for anyone working with media-over-IP technology. Attendees will gain insight into how IPMX builds on the proven foundation of ST 2110 and NMOS to bring interoperability, flexibility, and scalability to Pro AV and broadcast applications.

“With IPMX and open standards becoming a priority for AV-over IP, having a solid foundation of information regarding best practices is a key advantage in the AV and broadcast industries,” said Andrew Starks, board of directors member and marketing working group chair for AIMS. “Whether they’re new to IPMX or looking to deepen knowledge, this training will provide attendees with a great opportunity to learn directly from the people shaping the future of AV-over-IP.”

Led by leading experts, the session highlights include:

The IPMX specification suite

The NMOS control plane

Timing and synchronization essentials

How to build an IPMX system

Registration is not required for this session, but registered attendees will receive priority seating, so early sign-up is encouraged.

AIMS is also hosting the IP Showcase on the Tech Chat Stage in the West Hall. Attendees can explore the full presentation schedule and add sessions to their personal NAB Show schedules online.

Created by AIMS in collaboration with VSF and AMWA, IPMX implements a standards-based approach founded on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that target the specific needs of the broadcast and Pro AV industries. In addition to simplifying the implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates core features tailored to Pro AV installations. These features include asynchronous audio and video support suitable for both live production and Pro AV presentations, 4K60 transmission over a single gigabit network, and HDCP for content security. IPMX also includes a control layer provided by AMWA’s NMOS specifications, which enhances device interoperability and eases the dependency on a myriad of proprietary control system protocols.