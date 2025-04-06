DigitalGlue offers free workflow assessments at the 2025 NAB Show to help video teams eliminate hidden inefficiencies

At the 2025 NAB Show, DigitalGlue is offering attendees a free, on-site Workflow Audit designed to reveal the invisible bottlenecks that steal time, drain budgets, and disrupt creative momentum.

Available at Booth SL5411, the audit takes less than 5 minutes and delivers a personalized score across five critical dimensions of media workflows:

Creativity & Momentum

Time & Effort

Collaboration & Access

Scalability & Growth

Stress & Satisfaction

“Creative professionals deserve tools that work with them, not against them,” said Nick Anderson, Product Manager for Creative.space, DigitalGlue’s all-inclusive managed storage service. “This audit opens their eyes to the time they’re losing—not because of bad habits, but because of systems that weren’t built for the way they work.”

Built for editors, post supervisors, producers, and IT managers alike, the audit pinpoints lost time caused by file duplication, manual transfers, versioning chaos, and unnecessary relinking — then offers tailored recommendations to reclaim those hours.

“We’ve seen world-class teams burning out not from the creative work, but from all the workarounds they’ve had to build just to stay moving,” said Sean Busby, President of DigitalGlue. “Our mission with creative.space is to give that time — and that energy — back.”

Attendees are invited to visit DigitalGlue at Booth SL5411 to take the free Workflow Assessment. In less than five minutes, they’ll receive a personalized score and actionable insights tailored to their workflow.