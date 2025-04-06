From IP to UHD to AI: Telestream empowers broadcasters with scalable media workflows at the 2025 NAB Show

Telestream, a leader in media workflow technologies, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the 2025 NAB Show (Booth W1501). Telestream’s offerings address three critical stages in the modern media ecosystem — Content Creation, Content Supply Chain, and Content Distribution — ensuring seamless operations from initial production to final delivery.

Content Creation: Telestream enables the transition from SDI to IP workflows, providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and adaptability in content production. The focus remains on enabling professionals to create high-quality media that feeds directly into the content supply chain.

Content Supply Chain: With the rise of UHD content and its complexities, Telestream’s versatile deployment models ensure content is prepared, validated, and moved from creation to consumption efficiently—providing the foundation for scalable operations.

Content Distribution: Ensuring flawless delivery to audiences, Telestream democratizes broadcast technology, making it accessible, reliable, and effective for traditional platforms, streaming services, and social media—all while ensuring optimal monetization and regulatory compliance.

Vantage Supercharged

Leading broadcasters, studios, digital media companies, and sports networks rely on Telestream Vantage to streamline media operations. The company has invested significantly in Vantage workflows on-premise, hybrid or in the cloud, including the continued expansion of the ingest capability that now includes playout. New enhancements include:

Streamlined QC workflows for on-premise, hybrid, and cloud, combining Aurora and Vidchecker into a single Qualify Action.

AI-powered automation for captions, subtitles, metadata, and content summaries.

Enhanced Vantage + DIVA integration to simplify archive and discovery workflows.

Support for modern MAMs like iconik for better accessibility, collaboration, and monetization.

Advanced GRID processing for faster transcoding and higher throughput.

New Lightspeed Live Capture Servers with doubled capacity, UHD support, and up to 30TB local RAID storage.

Next-gen Lightspeed Servers offer a 30% performance boost in a compact 1RU.

Coming June 2025: Lightspeed Live Play Servers — high-density, format-flexible playback systems purpose-built for live production.

Enhanced Test & Measurement Technologies

Beyond supporting ST 2110 deployments, Telestream’s latest updates to industry-standard test and monitoring tools will continue to address emerging trends. This will help creators transition to mainstream HDR production and allow service providers to expand their reach.

These developments apply to Telestream’s best-in-class Prism waveform monitors, SPG9000 sync pulse and test signal generators, and Argus centralized video monitoring systems.

Prism Enhancements: Now supports four simultaneous signals in SDI or IP and advanced tools for HDR-SDR comparison, 3D LUT monitoring, and detailed luminance adjustments.

Argus Monitoring: Updated centralized monitoring delivers expanded fault detection, augmented diagnostics, and tailored alerts for live media workflows.

IQ Solutions: Telestream’s suite of IQ Probes continues to set standards for compliance monitoring and error detection in quality assurance processes.

An Open, API-First Ecosystem to Drive Seamless Integration

Telestream’s API-first, modular approach enables smooth integration with leading industry partners and tools. Visitors to NAB 2025 can preview notable collaborations, including:

iconik by Backlight’s (Booth SL5006): Empowers clients with real-time ingest, advanced transcoding, and AI-generated metadata integration.

Embrace’s Pulse-IT (Booth W2249): Streamlined workflow automation simplifies ingest and content processing.

IntoPIX (Booth N2452) around JPEG XS for Prism: Elevates real-time IP monitoring with low-latency, high-quality workflows.

Telos Alliance’s Minnetonka’s AudioTools Server (Booth N721): Ensures exceptional audio quality for broadcast and production environments.

Meet with Telestream at the 2025 NAB S how

Attendees to NAB Show 2025 are invited to visit Telestream in Las Vegas, West Hall, Booth W1501 from April 6-9, 2025.