Scale Logic and Cinegy showcase strategic partnership at NAB Show 2025

Cinegy, the premier provider of software-defined television technology, will showcase its strategic partnership with Scale Logic, a leader in high-performance storage and workflow solutions for media and entertainment, at NAB Show 2025. Since the initial announcement at IBC 2024, the collaboration has matured into a powerful alliance that helps broadcasters and media companies modernize their operations while significantly reducing technical overhead and infrastructure costs.

The partnership enables Scale Logic to offer comprehensive, turnkey solutions for media organizations throughout North America, combining Cinegy Archive and Cinegy Desktop solutions with Scale Logic’s ZX Storage Platform, SFS Media Archive & Migration Tools, and CaraOne AI-Powered Metadata Enrichment capabilities. This complete ecosystem delivers a unified approach to media management, storage, and workflow optimization that addresses the full lifecycle of media assets.

“After six months of close collaboration since our IBC announcement, we’re excited to introduce NAB attendees to the tangible value our partnership creates for broadcasters and media organizations,” said Bob Herzan, President of Scale Logic. “Our engineering teams have worked tirelessly to ensure compatibility between Scale Logic’s server and storage platforms and Cinegy’s innovative software. The result is a solution ecosystem that delivers exceptional performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.”

The combined offerings deliver significant advantages for media organizations looking to modernize their workflows:

Seamless Integration: Eliminating operational inefficiencies and accelerating content discovery

Cost-Effective Approach: Minimizing upfront costs without capacity-based licensing

AI-Powered Metadata: Enhancing content discovery through contextual tagging

Scalable Infrastructure: Ensuring adaptability for future workflow demands

North American Expertise: Providing localized support and consultation

“NAB 2025 represents an important milestone as we highlight the real-world benefits of our partnership with Scale Logic,” said Daniella Weigner, Managing Director of Cinegy. “By combining our software-defined television approach with Scale Logic’s hardware expertise and North American presence, we’re creating solutions that address the pressing needs of today’s media organizations – operational efficiency, cost control, and the ability to quickly locate and monetize content from their archives.”

Both Scale Logic and Cinegy will be promoting the partnership at their respective NAB booths, enabling visitors to learn how these complementary technologies can transform media workflows. Representatives at both booths will be available to discuss how Cinegy’s software solutions and Scale Logic’s infrastructure platforms create powerful combinations for broadcasters, post-production facilities, and content creators.