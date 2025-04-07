Cinedeck announces CloudFlow Hub to reshape cloud-based workflows

Cinedeck, pioneer in integrated delivery solutions for the media and entertainment industry, has announced the launch of CloudFlow Hub, now available to its customer base. Cloudflow Hub is Cinedeck’s latest all-in-one solution for seamless media production workflows, featuring live ingest, caption embedding and transcoding in a single platform. Warner Bros is amongst the first of Cinedeck’s customers to deploy Cloudflow Hub across its entire ecosystem.

Cloudflow Hub is a customizable, end-to-end solution that brings Cinedeck’s existing product features — CD2, cineXtools, and Connex — together into a powerful, unified platform with an easy-to-use front end. With its AWS-powered infrastructure, Cloudflow Hub allows users to set parameters for ingest, transcode, and file delivery, offering a tailored approach to content workflows.

The system is designed for flexibility, ensuring efficient and scalable media processing, from live caption decoding to multi-server content distribution. Its live AI captions enable real-time captioning, ensuring that media content is instantly accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, its fast-turnaround translation capabilities break language barriers, offering near-live translations into multiple languages.

“We are excited to bring Cloudflow Hub to market, giving media professionals the ability to simplify and accelerate their workflows,” said Jane Sung, COO at Cinedeck. “By combining powerful ingest, transcode, and delivery tools with a user-friendly interface, Cloudflow Hub delivers the efficiency and flexibility that today’s industry demands.”

At NAB Show 2025, Cinedeck will feature a demo of CloudFlow Hub on its booth (SL3929), displaying how the platform is reshaping cloud-based workflows. Cinedeck will also share insights on its technology partnerships and provide updates on what’s new at its 2025 Partner Briefing on Sunday April 6 at 11am, Booth SL3929.