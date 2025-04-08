Zero Density powers Virginia Public Media’s cutting-edge news studio

Zero Density, a leader in virtual studio productions and on-air graphics, announced the project for implementing its solutions to the news studio in the newly built facility of Virginia Public Media (VPM), in partnership with Broadcast Management Group (BMG).

Virginia’s home for public media, VPM started working with BMG as the managed services provider for comprehensive technology integration and outfitting of the new broadcast facility. This new facility represents a vital step forward in delivering high-quality broadcast and digital media services to enhance VPM’s capabilities and serve the community it supports. To implement the next level of storytelling and empower the news studios with virtual studio production, BMG partnered with Zero Density.

The virtual studio setup was originally designed to support VPM’s news studio. After recognizing the system’s full potential, VPM expanded its scope to serve a broader range of productions. Therefore, the news studio will also be utilized by external client productions in addition to VPM’s news coverages, opening up limitless creative possibilities to local companies.

“We’re excited to engage with Zero Density and see what it can provide to our daily operation and supporting the Richmond, VA production community with virtual studio technology.”

Harry Orell, VP of Technology at VPM: “Our involvement with the project began at the consulting phase where we helped determine workflows, technology solutions, and space planning. Since then, we have committed to providing ground-up support to fully outfit VPM’s new facility with state-of-the-art technology and workflows to support current and future operations. Together with Zero Density, we are excited to provide the new broadcast facility that is equipped with only the most advanced capabilities.”

Todd Mason, CEO of Broadcast Management Group: “We are excited to provide cutting-edge storytelling with our valued regional partner, Broadcast Management Group to Virginia Public Media. As the reliable and forward-thinking industry partner of our clients, we are excited to work with BMG and VPM in delivering news with our advanced virtual studio solutions and transforming the local community with advanced technology.”

Barış Zavaroğlu, CEO of Zero Density: “Zero Density leads the virtual studio production globally since introducing Unreal Engine to broadcasting a decade ago. With drastically improved graphics quality, combined with a real-time compositing pipeline and unparalleled keying capabilities, Zero Density offers an unrivaled solution. The Reality5 platform provides a streamlined architecture, delivering extraordinary quality while maintaining reliability, efficiency, and seamless integration.”

Virginia Public Media’s new broadcast facility in downtown Richmond, VA and scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026.

