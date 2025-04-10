Emmy-winning Bob Bonniol joins ACT Entertainment as director of innovation for video

ACT Entertainment announces the appointment of Bob Bonniol as Director of Innovation for Video. A creative force whose credits range from Broadway to mega-tours, theme parks to augmented worlds, Bonniol now takes the helm of ACT’s rapidly growing video and interactive technology areas, bringing his signature mix of showbiz audacity, technological alchemy and immersive storytelling to a powerful new platform.

In this newly created role, Bonniol will lead product development, uniting the cutting-edge capabilities of Green Hippo and tvONE under ACT’s innovation umbrella. He aims to expand ACT’s reach and help its clients create amazing new immersive experiences, digital placemaking and destination-scale entertainment, pushing the envelope of what’s possible with ACT’s state-of-the-art video and interactivity lineup.

“Bob doesn’t just think outside the box, he builds whole new boxes, and turns them into audience engagement engines,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO at ACT Entertainment. “We’re beyond excited to have him join the team as we define the future of live, immersive and digital entertainment.”

With a career that includes Emmy Awards, multimedia spectacles for the likes of Billy Joel, Hip Hop50 and Megan Thee Stallion, and the creation of immersive mega-events at venues like Sphere, TED and Disney World, Bonniol brings not just experience but an evolving vision for how audiences engage with stories, spaces and each other.

“I’ve always been obsessed with experiences that transcend the ordinary and are truly immersive,” says Bonniol. “Joining ACT gives me the opportunity to help shape the tools that make those experiences possible — tools that can turn a concert, a building, a festival, even a sidewalk into a canvas for wonder. The potential of bringing Green Hippo and tvONE together under one creative and strategic vision is immense, and I can’t wait to dig in.”

Bonniol’s arrival marks a major moment for ACT, which has long been at the forefront of technology for entertainment, architecture and live events.

With Bonniol’s leadership, ACT Entertainment aims to help its clients to break new ground in immersive storytelling, architectural media, XR performance and digital art at scale. This will empower creatives and technologists alike to dream bigger, design bolder and engage audiences in entirely new ways.

