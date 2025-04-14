Horowitz survey finds drop in antenna use as streaming rises

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A new consumer study from Horowitz Research reports a continued decline in traditional television access in U.S. homes, with a significant rise in streaming services. The findings were published in the firm’s “State of Media, Entertainment, and Tech: Subscriptions 2025” report.

According to the data, only 19% of households had access to live TV channels via an antenna in 2025, down from 32% in 2020.

Homes with multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) subscriptions fell from 81% to 44% during the same period.

Meanwhile, subscriptions to streaming video on demand (SVOD) services increased from 70% of homes in 2020 to 81% in 2025. Free streaming service usage grew from 52% to 70%.

Virtual MVPDs, such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, also experienced a decrease, from 29% to 23% of homes between 2020 and 2025.

The research shows a shift in household content consumption.

In 2015, 47% of households subscribed only to a pay TV service. By 2025, that figure dropped to 11%. In contrast, households with only streaming services rose to 49%, compared to 7% in 2015. Households with both streaming and pay TV fell from 40% in 2015 to 33% in 2025. The number of homes with no video subscription stayed nearly unchanged, from 6% to 7%.

Antenna usage varied by income and age. Households with incomes below $50,000 were more likely to use antennas (26%) than those earning above $100,000 (9%). Usage was higher among those aged 50 and older (26%) and significantly lower among 18- to 34-year-olds (10%).

The report is based on a survey of 2,200 U.S. adults conducted in January and February 2025. Participants were decision-makers for subscription services in their homes, and the data were weighted to reflect the overall U.S. population.