NEP expands access to TFC IP orchestration system as managed service

NEP Group’s TFC broadcast orchestration platform is now available for use across the broadcast industry as a licensed service.

Previously exclusive to NEP operations, the platform can now be integrated into any broadcast facility or production compound, including remote and cloud-based environments.

The TFC platform is designed to simplify IP-based workflows by connecting hardware and software from multiple vendors into a unified interface. Originally developed in-house by NEP engineers, TFC was created to address operational challenges related to managing IP-based infrastructure. It now serves as NEP’s standard IP 2110 control system across its global operations.

TFC has been deployed at a wide range of high-profile events, including the Super Bowl, the PGA Tour, The Masters Tournament, the 2024 global sporting event in Paris and the World Cup. It is also integrated into broadcast operations for clients such as Seven Network in Australia. NEP stated that the system is used throughout its mobile units, centralized production hubs and on-site compounds in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“TFC is integrated across our NEP facilities worldwide, including our broadcast compounds and production hubs,” said Soames Treffry, president of NEP Australia, New Zealand and Japan. “Now we’re very excited to take this next step in the technology’s evolution by making TFC available as a scalable service partnership.”

As a broadcast control platform, TFC provides a touch-screen interface that simplifies the management of IP 2110 workflows, which typically require specialized network expertise. It includes real-time monitoring, software-defined networking capabilities and system alerts for network health, latency and device status.

TFC is also designed to accommodate clients without in-house network engineering teams or those transitioning from traditional baseband systems. NEP highlighted the platform’s security features, positioning it as suitable for high-visibility media events or critical infrastructure projects.

“TFC has completely changed the way engineering and production teams are able to manage many different layers of hardware and software on a major show site or in a production facility,” said Michael Raimondo, vice president of broadcast technology for the PGA Tour. “The platform takes something very complex in our industry and simplifies it for our operators.”

NEP emphasized in a release that TFC is technology-agnostic, supporting multi-vendor environments and is backed by 24/7 global engineering support. The platform is now available as a licensed software solution to broadcasters, rightsholders, sports leagues, entertainment producers and other media organizations.

TFC is part of NEP’s broader range of media services, which includes mobile production units, equipment rentals, connectivity and studio operations.