Bloomberg expands Asia presence with Seoul studio

Bloomberg Television has launched a new broadcast studio in Seoul, South Korea, marking its latest investment to expand coverage in Asia.

The new studio is equipped with technology to support live, multi-camera productions and on-demand news contributions. It is located in Bloomberg’s Seoul bureau and is designed to accommodate a range of production formats, including live news coverage and short- and long-form video content.

The launch comes as South Korea prepares to host the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in November. The country plays a significant role in regional trade, technological innovation and geopolitics, which the summit is expected to highlight.

Bloomberg Television began broadcasting from the Seoul studio with a special series of live programs titled “Bloomberg: The Asia Trade,” hosted by Shery Ahn in Seoul and Haidi Stroud-Watts in Sydney, on April 7, 2025.

“With Korea being one of Asia’s largest economies, playing a key role in setting technological and cultural trends, we are pleased to invest in greater coverage in this important market,” said Nicholas Killham, Bloomberg head of Asia TV. “The new Seoul studio will complement our existing broadcast hubs in Asia and further boost Bloomberg Television’s ability to report on the stories that matter to our global audience.”