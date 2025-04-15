Nearly one-quarter of Gen Z now pays for social media subscriptions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z Americans aged 18 to 25 now pays for social media subscriptions, according to new research released April 15 by Bango.

The report, based on a study of 5,000 U.S. subscribers, shows 23% of Gen Z respondents pay for services such as Snapchat+ or X Premium – nearly double the 14% of all U.S. subscribers who do the same.

The report, titled “Subscriptions Assemble,” positions Gen Z as the most heavily subscribed generation in the country. On average, they pay for 6.8 digital services, totaling about $940 annually. A growing portion of those subscriptions — 2.7 per user — are obtained indirectly through bundled offerings, such as those included in mobile phone plans.

Cost and convenience are key motivators. One in four Gen Z users say it is faster to subscribe through a bundle, while 36% cite lower prices as a factor. They are also more likely than other age groups to cancel a direct subscription in favor of a bundled alternative, with 32% reporting this behavior compared with 20% of all subscribers.

Music remains the most subscribed category among Gen Z, with 59% paying for at least one music service.

By contrast, 56% subscribe to video streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney+, compared with 75% of the wider U.S. subscriber base. Gaming is also more prominent among Gen Z, with 46% paying for services like Xbox GamePass or PlayStation Plus, versus 22% of the general population.

Despite their cost-conscious habits, 48% of Gen Z respondents admit to losing track of their subscription spending. More than half expressed frustration with the inability to manage all subscriptions in a centralized way, prompting increased interest in bundling platforms such as Verizon +play.

More than half (55%) said they would like their telecommunications provider to manage all of their subscriptions. Additionally, 73% stated they would be willing to pay more on their phone or internet bill if subscriptions were included. About 20% of respondents preferred that a social media platform provide this type of centralized subscription service.

Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango, said the findings suggest bundled subscriptions meet Gen Z’s need for affordability and simplicity. He added that the willingness of young consumers to pay for enhanced social media access marks a notable change in how this generation values online engagement.