Sports fans welcome AI when it enhances live game coverage, Hub survey

A new survey from Hub Entertainment Research indicates that a majority of sports fans who viewed Amazon Prime Video’s AI-enhanced “Prime Vision” feed during “Thursday Night Football” responded positively to the technology.

The survey, part of Hub’s “Evolution of Sports” study, examined viewer reactions to “Prime Vision,” which provides real-time graphic overlays of player statistics and insights during NFL broadcasts. Of the respondents who had access to Prime Video, 57 percent reported noticing at least one Prime Vision feature during a game.

Among those who used the features, 70 percent responded positively. Twenty-six percent said they “loved” the enhancements and felt they made the game more immersive. Only 6 percent of respondents indicated a negative impression.

The study also found that those who liked or loved Prime Vision were significantly more likely to favor watching sports on streaming platforms.

Eighty-two percent of that group expressed excitement about more sports becoming available via streaming, compared to 56 percent of sports fans overall. Additionally, 76 percent said they would prefer to watch the same game on a streaming service over cable if both options were available.

“These findings underscore that new tech won’t engage consumers just because it’s new,” said Jon Giegengack, founder of Hub and one of the study’s authors. “Many ‘enhancements’ in the past haven’t added value, or worse, have gotten in the way of the experience. But Prime Vision appears to elegantly thread the needle, improving the experience for fans who choose to use it and instilling confidence in fans about Prime as a ‘home’ for sports content in the future.”

The results are based on a survey of 3,753 U.S. sports fans aged 13 to 74, conducted in December 2024. An excerpt of the report is available on Hub’s website.

