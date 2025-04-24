Video: MSNBC airs combined promo for updated ‘The Weekend’ morning edition, evening
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
MSNBC has begun airing a promo for its revamped morning version of “The Weekend” with Jonathan Capeheart, Eugene Daniels and Jackie Alemany and its evening counterpart, “The Weekend: Primetime” with Ayman Mohyeldin, Catherine Rampell, Antonia Hylton and Elise Jordan.
Read full story »
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.