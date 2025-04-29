Playlist: How Canadian networks kicked off election coverage, called liberal’s win
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Here’s how the CBC, CTV, Global News and Radio Canada covered the 2025 election the night of April 28, 2025.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.