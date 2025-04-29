Moments Lab and Satisfaction Group form unique strategic partnership to transform unscripted content management using AI

AI video discovery company Moments Lab and Satisfaction Group, a leading independent unscripted television production company, are proud to announce a unique strategic partnership designed to transform the way unscripted audiovisual content is managed and monetized using AI. The new partnership reflects a shared ambition to build an innovative ecosystem that places AI at the core of content value creation strategies, while unlocking new avenues for growth and global distribution.

Leveraging Moments Lab’s cutting edge MXT-2 multimodal AI and video discovery platform, Satisfaction Group is now able to comprehensively index, share and exploit its extensive catalog, which spans across entertainment, reality TV, documentaries, magazines, game shows, and factual programs, transforming its content search, discovery, and repurposing capabilities. The partnership includes access to new AI features and collaboration on the development of new functionalities tailored for unscripted content production.

The MXT-2 AI model — trained on 1.5 billion images and tailored for high-volume video libraries — will notably further Satisfaction Group’s strategic priorities, which include scaling the repurposing and monetization of its unscripted content catalog, and developing a B2B media marketplace for content transactions.

“Moments Lab adds a new layer to our production business and this partnership positions our group at the forefront of innovation. With Moments Lab, we’ve found a technology partner that truly understands our challenges and helps us unlock the full potential of our existing catalog and future creation,” said Anne Cohen-Scali, chief operations officer at Satisfaction Group.

By combining Moments Lab’s technological expertise with Satisfaction Group’s creative strength, the partnership will leverage the standards of the media industry through pioneering technology and intelligent content exploitation.

“It’s an honor to partner with Satisfaction Group who are pioneering AI-driven unscripted content repurposing and in doing so realizing new, untapped opportunities,” said Carole Pigeard, SVP of global sales at Moments Lab. “This partnership marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative tech solutions to content creators. The collaborative ecosystem that Satisfaction is developing with Moments Lab enables TV producers to scale next-gen workflows and create new opportunities for revenue generation.”

Moments Lab’s roster of clients span across media and entertainment, sports, and brands, and includes the likes of Hearst, AFP, Brut, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the French Football and Basketball Federations, and the International Cycling Union.

