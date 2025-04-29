Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) expands New York team

Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leading expert in supplying and supporting wireless sound and intercom systems for live and broadcast events, announces the growth of its New York-based team. The company has hired Josh Lampf as B2B and Business Development Lead and Chris Budin as Operations Coordinator.

In his role Lampf will represent PWS at trade shows, networking events and industry gatherings, making key connections. He will also collaborate with engineers to leverage cutting-edge technology and help PWS build strong client relationships, delivering solutions that enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Budin will manage business logistics to ensure the company continues to run smoothly, overseeing various tasks such as monitoring projects and ensuring deadlines are met while working closely with employees and management. His new role will rely heavily on his production and project management skills.

“We are excited to welcome Josh and Chris to the team here at PWS,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager of Professional Wireless Systems (PWS). “Both of their extensive experience will be a valuable asset to us, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to grow.”

With over 20 years of experience in the media and broadcast industries, Lampf has held various roles as an experienced business development and client management professional. Most recently he was a Senior Account Manager in the Broadcast Division at B&H Photo Video. Lampf has also held roles at ARRI, Take 1 Transcription, Music Choice, Neo Broadcast America Inc., Zee Network and A&E Television Networks.

“I look forward to this opportunity to work with PWS and make a greater impact in the world of wireless audio. I am excited to get more hands-on with RF systems, intercom and AoIP, and to help drive new business opportunities for the company,” says Lampf.

Budin has worked in the professional audio world for almost two decades. He started as an audio technician at various companies such as Lot 54 Recording, Encore Productions and Supreme Sound Studio before becoming Audio Department Head at NMR Events. His most recent role was Director of Rental Systems at NMR Events, where he was responsible for successfully using, maintaining and expanding the company’s rental inventory, among other tasks.

“I am eager to be a part of PWS’ growing NY team. I plan to use my years of experience in the professional audio industry to ensure that PWS’ northeast-based projects continue to run efficiently,” adds Budin.

