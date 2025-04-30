3Play Media launches global linguist marketplace and AI-enabled language solutions for video, positioning businesses for European Accessibility Act compliance

3Play Media, a leader in media accessibility solutions, announced the launch of its global linguist marketplace along with its cutting-edge, AI-Enabled accessibility and localization solutions for video-forward businesses across media, entertainment and enterprise. This timely release comes as the European Accessibility Act (EAA) is set to take effect in June 2025, placing 3Play Media at the forefront of helping organizations meet new captioning and audio description requirements in multiple languages.

Built on state-of-the-art AI models and workflows, these solutions enable organizations to automate their media localization processes, allowing them to expand globally faster and more cost-effectively while maintaining quality. Whether you require subtitles, dubs, or accessibility services for your video content, businesses can leverage 3Play Media’s global offering for distribution across the globe – whether you have a full original series or a quick training video.

Josh Miller, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of 3Play Media, stated, “In our conversations with numerous content publishers and localization buyers, a recurring theme emerged: they need to be ready to comply with EAA requirements quickly while maintaining quality. Our AI-enabled solutions can be deeply integrated into your supply chain, positioning businesses to meet growth goals and the upcoming EAA requirements efficiently.”

3Play Media processes captioning and audio description for thousands of files every day with turnarounds ranging from days to hours, underpinned by a large distributed workforce. “It was just a matter of time before we expanded this proprietary model to languages outside of the U.S. and to additional services like subtitling and dubbing,” added Chris Antunes, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of 3Play Media. Adding linguists across the globe to their patented marketplace will allow 3Play Media to build global language support for subtitles, dubbing, and accessibility services with the same scale and speed as its English solutions.

To help accelerate customer adoption, 3Play Media is already working closely with a select group of charter customers that are eager to evolve their localization and accessibility workflows. Gaia, one such customer, is partnering with 3Play Media to make their French and German video content accessible for EAA compliance. “As a long-time customer, we rely on the consistent high quality that 3Play delivers and we trust them to support the new languages in an innovative, cost-effective way,” said Lorraine Lynch, Head of Digital Operations at Gaia, Inc.