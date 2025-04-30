Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA) provides updates on members Washington, D.C. meetings

The Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA), a coalition of stakeholders who are committed to ensuring access to RF spectrum for wireless microphones, is providing the following updates on members and activities.

Member Updates

Since WMSA was formed by Shure in February 2025, more than 60 members representing end users, content creators, live production service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders have signed up. Some initial members include Clair Global, Freeman, Frequency Coordination Group, Second City Sound, Gotham Sound, North Point Ministries, Wisycom, Sound Devices, Radio Active Designs, CP Communications, LMG, Jetwave Wireless, Soundtronics Wireless, DPA Microphones, Spectrum Sound Nashville, Q5X, Studiogenes Oy, and more.

The first kickoff call was held with members on March 24, unveiling the logo and outlining the goals, upcoming plans, and answering questions from members. WMSA members also filed comments to address the recent FCC Public Notice titled “Delete Delete Delete” to provide evidence to the FCC regarding regulatory requirements that our membership believes are disproportionately burdensome, unnecessary, or in need of re-evaluation. The areas we addressed in this particular filing are FCC Rules for Part 74 License Eligibility and Rules Governing Special Temporary Authority (STA).

Washington, D.C. Meetings

Shure’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Schyvinck, Chief Legal Officer Eric McAlpine, Global Head of Spectrum & Regulatory Affairs Prakash Moorut, and Market Development Manager Ben Escobedo met with officials in Washington, D.C. on March 31 and April 1 to educate about the importance of maintaining access to the remaining TV-UHF band for wireless mics. This is aligned with the position of WMSA members. The meetings took place with the following officials and their staffs:

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington

FCC Office of Engineering & Technology (OET) Acting Head Ira Keltz

White House FIFA Task Force

White House Communications Agency

Rep. Brett Guthrie, Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce

Rep. Richard Hudson, Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology

Henry Cohen, Director of Spectrum Affairs at CP Communications also attended the FCC OET meeting to help with a deep dive on spectrum coordination of wireless audio devices at the 2025 Super Bowl.

NAB Show Event

WMSA hosted its first in-person member event during NAB Show on April 7, gathering members to network and discuss upcoming plans.

The goal of this alliance is to advocate for access to the RF spectrum that allows those events to operate using wireless microphones. Whether it is on a global stage or a community platform, the importance of preserving spectrum is vital for many reasons. Diverse industries rely on spectrum to successfully produce their events, which is a significant source of revenue, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and creating collaboration.

