Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA) provides updates on members Washington, D.C. meetings
The Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA), a coalition of stakeholders who are committed to ensuring access to RF spectrum for wireless microphones, is providing the following updates on members and activities.
Member Updates
Since WMSA was formed by Shure in February 2025, more than 60 members representing end users, content creators, live production service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders have signed up. Some initial members include Clair Global, Freeman, Frequency Coordination Group, Second City Sound, Gotham Sound, North Point Ministries, Wisycom, Sound Devices, Radio Active Designs, CP Communications, LMG, Jetwave Wireless, Soundtronics Wireless, DPA Microphones, Spectrum Sound Nashville, Q5X, Studiogenes Oy, and more.
The first kickoff call was held with members on March 24, unveiling the logo and outlining the goals, upcoming plans, and answering questions from members. WMSA members also filed comments to address the recent FCC Public Notice titled “Delete Delete Delete” to provide evidence to the FCC regarding regulatory requirements that our membership believes are disproportionately burdensome, unnecessary, or in need of re-evaluation. The areas we addressed in this particular filing are FCC Rules for Part 74 License Eligibility and Rules Governing Special Temporary Authority (STA).
Washington, D.C. Meetings
Shure’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Schyvinck, Chief Legal Officer Eric McAlpine, Global Head of Spectrum & Regulatory Affairs Prakash Moorut, and Market Development Manager Ben Escobedo met with officials in Washington, D.C. on March 31 and April 1 to educate about the importance of maintaining access to the remaining TV-UHF band for wireless mics. This is aligned with the position of WMSA members. The meetings took place with the following officials and their staffs:
- FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
- FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington
- FCC Office of Engineering & Technology (OET) Acting Head Ira Keltz
- White House FIFA Task Force
- White House Communications Agency
- Rep. Brett Guthrie, Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
- Rep. Richard Hudson, Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology
Henry Cohen, Director of Spectrum Affairs at CP Communications also attended the FCC OET meeting to help with a deep dive on spectrum coordination of wireless audio devices at the 2025 Super Bowl.
NAB Show Event
WMSA hosted its first in-person member event during NAB Show on April 7, gathering members to network and discuss upcoming plans.
The goal of this alliance is to advocate for access to the RF spectrum that allows those events to operate using wireless microphones. Whether it is on a global stage or a community platform, the importance of preserving spectrum is vital for many reasons. Diverse industries rely on spectrum to successfully produce their events, which is a significant source of revenue, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and creating collaboration.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
Industry Feed, Microphones
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content may contain trademarks owned by third parties, and those marks are the property of those companies.