NBC Connecticut moves weekend morning anchor to weekdays, names new host of ‘CT Live!’

NBC Connecticut announced two talent changes to its local news and lifestyle program.

WVIT says that Taylor Kinzler will become the weekday co-anchor of “NBC Connecticut Today,” which is presented 5 to 7 a.m., alongside Eddie Randle and veteran meteorologist Bob Maxon.

The station also announced Abbey Carnivaleas as the new host of the weekday lifestyle show “CT Live!”

“Our new lineup brings a rich blend of personal perspectives and experiences,” said Tracy Davis, vice president of news for NBC Connecticut in a statement. “We’re excited to share stories that resonate with our community, unpack complex topics, and offer meaningful context on everyday financial issues—before you even step out the door each morning.”

Kinzler, who joined WVIT in 2018, has been anchoring the station’s weekend morning newscasts with meteorologist Alexis Clemons since March 1, 2025.

She was also a longtime host of “CT Live!,” where she covered local food, destinations, and entertainment.

Prior to NBC Connecticut, Kinzler was a reporter and evening news anchor for WABI, the CBS affiliate in Bangor, Maine. A graduate of American University, she gained experience with NBC-owned station WRC and NBC Sports Washington after receiving a degree in broadcast journalism.

Carnivale will join NBC Connecticut in May 2025 as host of “CT Live!,” which airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. She most recently served as the nightside news anchor for Western Mass News in Springfield, Massachusetts. Before that, Carnivale reported for Spectrum News in Upstate New York and produced content for both broadcast and digital platforms at ESPN.

