Trump signs order to eliminate federal funding for PBS and NPR

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to cease funding for PBS and NPR.

The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal entities to halt direct and indirect public financing to the broadcasters. The White House announced the action in a social media post, alleging the organizations “promote biased content” under the guise of news reporting.

“There’s nothing more American than PBS, and our work is only possible because of the bipartisan support we have always received from Congress,” said Paula Kerger, CEO of PBS. “This public-private partnership allows us to help prepare millions of children for success in school and in life and also supports enriching and inspiring programs of the highest quality.”

“I think that it’s important for public media to be able to continue to be relevant in a time where there is a lot of coverage of different issues and areas of interest,” said Katherine Maher of NPR during an interview on “All Things Considered.”

PBS and NPR receive approximately $500 million in public funding annually through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Republican officials have previously criticized the broadcasters, and discussions about funding cuts have been ongoing since Trump took office.

Earlier this week, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting filed a lawsuit against Trump’s dismissal of three members from its five-person board. The corporation argued that Trump’s action exceeded his authority and could block the board from conducting official business due to a lack of quorum.

The administration has also proposed to Congress a $9.1 billion budget cut package, which includes defunding the CPB. That proposal has not yet been formally submitted.

In parallel, the Trump administration has taken steps to restructure the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. These efforts have been partially halted by court decisions asserting that withholding congressionally appropriated funds may exceed executive authority.

Since taking office, Trump has removed leadership and halted funding across multiple cultural and educational institutions, including the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Kennedy Center.