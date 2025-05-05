Atomos appoints Peter Barber as CEO amid leadership transition

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Atomos announced a leadership transition effective May 3, with Peter Barber appointed as chief executive officer. Barber, who joined Atomos in February 2024 as chief operating officer and executive board director, will succeed Jeromy Young, co-founder and current CEO. Young will remain with the company as a non-executive director.

Barber brings more than 30 years of experience in the video production sector, including co-founding Blackmagic Design. He has been involved in strategic restructuring efforts since joining Atomos and has led various operational initiatives.

“The board extends its gratitude to Jeromy for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Atomos,” board chairman James Joughin said in a statement. “We are confident that Peter’s extensive industry experience and leadership acumen will propel Atomos into its next phase of growth.”

Young, who co-founded Atomos in 2010 and led the company for over a decade, highlighted Barber’s qualifications for the role.

“I brought Peter into Atomos knowing he would bring fresh ideas, deep industry experience, and strong leadership,” Young said.

Barber acknowledged market challenges including tariff fluctuations and emphasized the company’s recent efforts to restructure.

“We are creating a more agile, resilient organization,” he said. “Atomos has an extraordinary opportunity to expand into new markets and build upon its history in the video production and content creation space.”

