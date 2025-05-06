CNN elevates Annie Grayer to senior reporter

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has promoted Annie Grayer to senior reporter.

Grayer will continue to cover Capitol Hill for the network, where she has covered the Republican response to Elon Musk’s DOGE, infighting in the Democratic party, Republican leadership drama, congressional investigations into former President Joe Biden, the January 6 Capitol attack and more.

Prior to becoming a reporter, Grayer was a video producer and covered the 2020 presidential election, including Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign. During the pandemic, she covered election integrity, how the pandemic affected the voting process, dozens of lawsuits about election rules and the unprecedented effort to overturn election results. Grayer also covered how the coronavirus pandemic upended the education system.

Grayer also worked as a news associate in the network’s Washington, D.C., bureau working closely with the political unit on midterms coverage, as well as the justice and Capitol Hill teams. She started her career at CNN as an intern for “Anderson Cooper 360.”