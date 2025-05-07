Playlist: Networks kick off coverage of conclave
How the major U.S. networks kicked off coverage of the start of the 2025 Papal Conclave.
- CBS News used “The Papal Conclave” for its coverage title along with a bold red and gold color palette. Norah O’Donnell and Tony Dokupil anchored from Italy (those strange noises in the background are likely birds that could be seen flying around the area).
- NBC News and MSNBC both used “Election of the Pope” branding with gold washed graphics accented with red. Lester Holt anchored coverage. NBC News’ initial special report used the network’s standard special report look.
- ABC News branded its coverage under “Conclave: The Next Pope.” It did not set the title in Proxima as it often does with special coverage branding. Its title also only had four words, which is relatively short for the network’s usually wordy titles. David Muir anchored coverage.
- CNN used “The Conclave Begins” for its initial round of coverage. The name appears alone on TV listing titles but is co-branded with “The Situation Room” during the hour normally occupied by that program. Later coverage was titled as “The Conclave” on listings.
- FNC opted for “Papal Conclave” (without “The”) and pulled out a violet and gold color palette.
