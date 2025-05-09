Nxtedition and Tascam bring precision audio control to TV newsrooms with Ember+ Integration

Nxtedition, the Swedish company behind the leading integrated platform for news and program production, and Tascam, the iconic Japanese manufacturer of professional audio equipment, have successfully integrated their respective technologies using the Ember+ control protocol. This milestone marks a new step toward greater automation, modularity, and operational control in fast-paced broadcast environments.

Through this collaboration, broadcasters can now manage and automate audio operations directly from within the Nxtedition platform, with studio-level precision on Tascam’s Sonicview digital mixers. Each channel of the mixer can be independently controlled and dynamically synchronized with video sources, whether from live feeds, video servers, or microphones across multiple studios; without switching platforms or interrupting live workflows.

This tight integration enhances both technical performance and production agility, two key priorities for modern newsrooms seeking efficiency at scale.

The partnership leverages Nxtedition’s long-standing support for Ember+, an open protocol widely adopted in the broadcast sector for control and monitoring. With the release of Sonicview firmware version 2.0.0, Tascam embedded native Ember+ support into its hardware, enabling real-time interoperability between the two systems, without the need for middleware or external translation layers.

“Bringing Sonicview into the Ember+ ecosystem was a key step in our commitment to open standards,” said Chris Wright, Tascam Vice President of Business Development EMEA. “It empowers broadcasters to simplify their control room setup, centralize their workflows, and maintain top-tier audio quality across live, hybrid, or remote productions.”

The first full-scale implementation of this integration was completed at AnewZ, an English-language 24/7 news channel based in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Nxtedition and Sonicview are deployed across multiple studios. The configuration allows producers and technicians to control audio and video sources from a single interface, resulting in smoother transitions, fewer errors, and a consistent on-air sound signature.

A second deployment is now underway at a new TV channel in Dubai, where the same architecture is being scaled to meet multi-location operational needs. In both cases, the integration ensures robust, real-time responsiveness and a more cohesive production environment, even with geographically distributed teams.

This collaboration between Nxtedition and Tascam exemplifies the value of interoperable design, where best-in-class tools can be combined to create scalable, future-ready solutions for the broadcast industry.

