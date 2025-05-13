New production campus planned at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rams owner Stan Kroenke announced plans to build a television and film production facility at Hollywood Park, the mixed-use development surrounding SoFi Stadium.

Hollywood Park Studios will initially function as a temporary headquarters for broadcasters covering the 2028 Summer Olympics. After the event, the facility will become available for film and television production.

The first phase of construction includes five 18,000-square-foot soundstages, two of which can combine into one 36,000-square-foot stage, across a 12-acre site. A three-story, 80,000-square-foot office building will support production and post-production operations.

Additional infrastructure includes a parking structure with a capacity of 1,100 vehicles and a garage designed to hold 60 trailers. Depending on industry demand, future expansions may increase the facility to 20 soundstages and add 200,000 square feet of office space.

“The vision for Hollywood Park has always been to build a city within a city combining media, entertainment and technology that will transform the greater Los Angeles area,” Kroenke said in a statement.

The development aligns with a trend in which private equity and real estate firms have invested in soundstage infrastructure.

Despite new investments, stage occupancy in the Los Angeles area has declined.

A report from FilmLA in April noted that the 17 studios controlling most of the area’s soundstages had an average occupancy rate of 63 percent in 2024, down from 69 percent in 2023 and 93.5 percent during 2016–2022.

Hollywood Park Studios is part of the broader 300-acre Hollywood Park development, which includes SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, NFL Media offices (and broadcast center for NFL Network), residential units, retail and entertainment facilities.