KSDK to relocate facility to Highlands Plaza in St. Louis

KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis owned by Tegna, will move its broadcast operations to a new facility at 1001 Highlands Plaza. The relocation, announced Monday, is expected to be completed by early 2026.

The station said the new single-level facility will feature a collaborative layout designed to enhance content production across digital platforms, streaming services and traditional television.

Alicia Elsner, KSDK president and general manager, said the new location reinforces the station’s commitment to delivering local news from within the St. Louis community.

“By investing in this space, we’re reinforcing our pledge to remain at the forefront of news innovation while remaining in the city we’ve always called home,” Elsner said in a statement.

Tom Powers, director and market lead for St. Louis at Altus Properties, which manages the Highlands Plaza property, welcomed KSDK to the tenant roster.

“Altus is excited to have KSDK as our newest tenant at Highlands One, where they join a dynamic and growing tenant base of innovative businesses,” Powers said.

KSDK said the new facility will enable its staff to work from multiple areas within the building, streamlining the production and distribution of news across platforms.

KSDK is the only local affiliate with broadcast news operations inside the city limits of St. Louis. Sinclair’s KDNL is also located in St. Louis, but does not produce news programming. KMOV and KTVI broadcast from Maryland Heights.

