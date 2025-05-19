‘Trust is the anchor’: NBC spotlights Tom Llamas’ experience and how he’ll carry on the ‘Nightly’ legacy

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC has released a teaser promo of sorts for when Tom Llamas takes over “NBC Nightly News” June 2, 2025.

The spot digs into the NBC News archives to showcase the broadcast’s legacy, a strategy the newscast has used before in its promotional materials and graphics.

These include shots of the broadcast’s previous three solo anchors John Chancellor, Tom Brokaw and Brian Williams. Combined, along with current anchor Lester Holt, these four men represent the entire history of primary anchors under the “Nightly News” name, though David Brinkley and Frank McGee, who shared anchor duties with Cameron before NBC moved them off the anchor desk, are not included.

NBC then showcases how Llamas is already familiar to “Nightly” viewers, including his past reportage for the broadcast.

“Legacy isn’t handed down … it’s carried forward,” the on-screen text reads over images of Holt and Llamas.

The uplifting music continues as a series of quick clips show Llamas in the field reporting from war zones and scenes of natural disasters.

Viewers also get a quick glance at an archival shot of Holt on the old “Nightly News” set.

“From one era to the next … trust is the anchor,” the announcer says before a quick view of a title card-like screen at the very end.

That final on-screen and spoken line takes advantage of the fact the word “anchor” also can refer to a physical ship’s anchor or, more broadly, the overall concept of something meant to provide stability and support.

Holt’s last day on “Nightly” is May 30, 2025, after which he will continue working for the network, focusing on “Dateline.”