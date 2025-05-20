Dak’s Take: Journalism isn’t dead, but it’s being rewired in real time

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In an industry reeling from hostile rhetoric, financial upheaval and technological disruption, a fundamental question persists: Why stay in journalism or enter it at all?

The stakes have never been higher.

As truth becomes a contested commodity and reality itself turns partisan, journalism serves as more than just another battered industry — it’s our last line of defense against collective delusion.

Embattled from all sides

The battle for press freedom and viability now unfolds on multiple fronts simultaneously, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Consider Wendy McMahon’s abrupt departure at CBS News, the latest casualty in an escalating conflict over editorial independence. Her resignation letter spoke volumes: “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward.”

The tensions reportedly stemmed from parent company Paramount Global’s increased scrutiny of “60 Minutes” content while awaiting approval for a $1.5 billion merger with Skydance. This followed the April resignation of veteran “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who cited corporate interference that “infringed on his journalistic independence.”

These departures represent more than typical executive shuffling — they signal deepening fault lines between journalistic values and corporate interests when billions hang in the balance.

This corporate pressure comes amid broader hostility toward the media.

What was once routine criticism has evolved into systemic efforts to undermine press credibility through vilification. High-profile figures routinely label journalists as “enemies,” creating environments where threats are occupational hazards. News crews now attend events expecting abuse, sometimes physical intimidation.

The physical danger parallels the financial devastation.

The “media bloodbath” isn’t hyperbole when you’ve watched colleagues pack their desks after yet another round of cuts. Local newspapers, meanwhile, have vanished at alarming rates, creating information vacuums where misinformation thrives.

Legacy outlets experiment with every conceivable revenue model — paywalls, memberships, events, philanthropy — with mixed results. Meanwhile, social platforms that once promised vast audiences now throttle news reach without warning, leaving media organizations scrambling to adapt to rules they don’t control.

Finding new paths forward

Despite these challenges, journalists forge alternative routes. Newsletter platforms, podcasts and direct subscription models allow reporters to connect with audiences without corporate intermediaries or algorithm interference.

Some veterans leverage their expertise into independent operations, sometimes earning more than their previous staff positions. Others form cooperatives covering underserved communities. These approaches demand wearing multiple hats (journalist, marketer, technologist) but offer something increasingly rare: autonomy.

The rise of independent models represents the most promising development in our turbulent landscape.

If mainstream outlets continue contracting, entrepreneurial journalists can still deliver essential reporting directly to engaged audiences.

Why it matters now more than ever

So why persist in this profession facing existential threats from all directions?

Because no AI chatbot or algorithm can speak truth to power or shame a corrupt official into resignation, journalism remains the original accountability technology… one still awaiting a digital replacement that’s half as effective.

When reporters explain complex policy, hold power accountable, or provide accurate information during crisis, they fulfill a role that can’t be outsourced or automated.

The tradeoffs are real.

Many journalists work second jobs or rely on partners’ incomes. But for those driven by the mission, the non-monetary rewards — impact, purpose, public service — outweigh the drawbacks.

For those staying in the game, certain principles guide the path forward:

Diversify your distribution. Don’t rely exclusively on any platform or employer that could disappear tomorrow.

Build direct audience connections. Relationships with your audience are your most valuable asset.

Protect editorial independence. The CBS News situation is just one example playing out in public. The battle for journalistic integrity happens daily in newsrooms across the country.

Maintain uncompromising standards. In a landscape of misinformation, meticulous accuracy isn’t just ethical… it’s a competitive advantage.

The journalism industry may be in perpetual crisis, but the societal need for trustworthy information has never been greater. For those with the fortitude to navigate these challenges, the impact remains profound. And that, despite everything, makes it a fight worth continuing.

