CBS News, stations chief out, citing disagreement on ‘path forward’

Wendy McMahon, the president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, has turned in her resignation, citing discomfort with the direction Paramount Global appears to be moving ahead of its merger with Skydance Media.

“It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership,” McMahon wrote in a memo to staff announcing her resignation. McMahon is expected to remain with the network for several more weeks as part of a transition plan.

CNBC reports, however, the ouster was at the request of Paramount Global co-CEO George Cheeks, who requested McMahon’s resignation over the weekend.

Meanwhile, CBS News President Tom Cibrowski and CBS Stations President Jennifer Mitchell will begin reporting directly to Cheeks.

At CBS Media Ventures, the company’s television syndication arm, Scott Trupchak, who leads advertising sales and John Budkins, head of production and programming, will start reporting to CBS’s chief operating office and CFO Byron Rubin.

It was not clear how long this leadership arrangement might last, including if it at least parts of might survive the Skydance merger.

McMahon’s departure is one of multiple high-profile exits documented in recent months. In addition to three senior newsroom staffers who were let go May 4, 2025, “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens quit in April 2025. Owens suggested that his departure was largely driven by corporate interference with the network’s editorial operations. In addition, Adrienne Roark exited in February 2025 after serving as president of the news division for less than a year.

CNBC also notes that McMahon had to even fight for “60 Minutes” to air in recent weeks due to interference from the Paramount board.

CBS and Paramount are facing significant uncertainty as the Skydance merger becomes closer to becoming official. The merger itself mirrored an on-again, off-again relationship before a deal with signed, including Skydance walking away from the table at one point.

In addition, CBS News is facing a $20 billion lawsuit brought by Donald Trump over claims that the network hurt his reputation after he claimed editing decisions made by CBS made presidential candidate Kamala Harris appear to answer a question in a more succinct manner. Trump ultimately won the election despite any alleged damage to himself and most legal scholars agree the lawsuit is without merit.

Facing a final OK from the federal government, Paramount and Skydance executives are reportedly concerned about how its ongoing feud with Trump could affect the deal’s closing. Some reports indicate that a settlement between CBS and Trump could be coming despite both vocal and behind-the-scenes objections from news division staffers.

It was unclear how McMahon would have liked to see the lawsuit handled, although network insiders have identified her as being supportive of the network’s editorial independence.

While it’s likely that significant leadership changes and layoffs would accompany, it’s not hard to see how McMahon’s exit could be seen as a potential cause for concern for the network’s news operations, especially given her statement about a failure to agree with higher-ups, though McMahon’s statement did not indicate specific issues she took issue with given that the statement was left a bit vague — something that was likely a strategic move.

Even before the Skydance deal was hashed out, many analysts, lawmakers and other industry watchers raised concerns about potential cost-cutting initiatives and editorial independence affecting the quality of journalism being produced by the network. It has been widely reported that another round of layoffs is expected sometime during the summer, which could significantly affect multiple areas of the network’s operations, especially given that staffers have told outlets that understaffing and declining morale are already common throughout the company.

McMahon first became co-president of the newly-formed CBS News and Stations division in 2021, combining management of its global news division with its owned-stations in U.S. markets. The network indicated the new structure could help streamline operations and also allow the network newsroom to work more closely with local ones.

Under McMahon, the CBS began creating multiple units or teams that included clusters of staffers at both the network and at owned-stations across the country. This also included rebranding owned stations as under the CBS News banner followed by the region or market name.

CBS also began combining general manager roles at its owned stations so that one executive would lead two or more stations in roughly the same region of the country, often handling management duties remotely or via travel. While largely officially billed as an additional step toward efficiency, the move also likely resulted in cost savings.

McMahon served with Neeraj Khemlani until he resigned in 2023, when McMahon became sole head of the division, while also adding responsibility for CMV.

While it’s not clear how CBS and its corporate cousins might be structured after the merger goes through, it’s likely that many of the cost-saving and collaboration models, especially ones that have been more successful, will continue, with new ones possibly popping up.

Full text of memo:

Hi everyone, Today, I am stepping down from my position as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. This has been one of the most meaningful chapters in my career. Leading this extraordinary organization has been the honor of a lifetime because I got to work alongside all of you. Your commitment to truth, fairness and the highest standards is unassailable. Championing and supporting the journalism produced by the most amazing stations and bureaus in the world, celebrating the successes of our shows and our brands, elevating our stories and our people … It has been a privilege and joy. At the same time, the past few months have been challenging. It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership. I have spent the last few months shoring up our businesses and making sure the right leaders are in place; and I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard. You are in incredibly good hands with Tom, Jennifer, John, Matt and Robert. They are phenomenal leaders and people who will continue to protect and celebrate your work. I am sure of it. To George: Thank you for this opportunity. To our viewers: Thank you for your trust. You hold us accountable, and you remind us why this work matters. To the CBS News and Stations and CMV teams: Thank you for your passion, your professionalism and your partnership. It has been a privilege to walk this path with you. Advertisement Wendy

