CNBC selects Custom Consoles Module-R desks and MediaWalls for Europe headquarters

Custom Consoles announced the completion of technical control desks and monitor display frames for the European headquarters of CNBC. One of the mostly widely viewed global business and financial news networks, the channel produces more than four hours of live programming from London each weekday, including real-time market analysis, exclusive interviews and in-depth reporting on factors driving economies. CNBC is available to more than 130 million households across Europe via the Astra 1D/E satellite and digital cable platforms. It can also be accessed in the majority of four-star and five-star hotels plus more than 1,400 banks and financial institutions.

“The decision to equip with new Custom Consoles Module-R desks and MediaWalls formed part of a system relocation and upgrade within our central London facility,” comments Neil Burt, Senior Director of Technical Operations EMEA at CNBC. “Module-R was chosen on the basis of its robust build quality and operator-friendly ergonomics plus Custom Consoles’ evident understanding of the structural features necessary to accommodate broadcast-specific products as well as computers and related cabling. Installed equipment is well ventilated and easily accessible for routine maintenance via front and rear access ports. MediaWall likewise reflects the Custom Consoles team’s broadcast industry experience.”

“We are very pleased to have been chosen to partner with CNBC in this assignment,” adds Gary Fuller, Custom Consoles’ Sales Manager. “The new desks comprise standard 1.2 meter front-to-back Modular-R versions for the master control and production suites plus Modular-R Lite for the edit suite. Module-R Lite is designed primarily to accommodate IT equipment which allows a significant saving in front-to-rear space. MediaWall continues to be appreciated both for its inherently versatile design which allows easy future expansion, and for the efficient cable management which is a hallmark of all our technical furniture.”

The project included two rectangular inline Module-R desks and a 6.4 meter wide MediaWall monitor display support for the production control room. The PCR front desk consists of 15 bays plus left and right inline side sections. A Yamaha audio mixer is integrated across the left three bays plus a Ross vision control switcher in the centre section and a lighting control panel on the right. Video displays are located on individually adjustable arms anchored directly to the desk at worktop level. The PCR rear desk is a 6.2 meter wide unit configured for four operators. Both desks face directly forward to the MediaWall which supports a 5 x 2 array of 55 inch video display screens.

For the master control room, CNBC specified a 3.6 meter wide Module-R desk spanning seven bays and configured for use by three operators. This faces a 3.4 meter wide MediaWall supporting a 3 x 2 array of 55 inch video monitors. Six of the desk’s seven bays incorporate a 6U high sloping-front pod to accommodate devices such as routing and audio monitor controllers, talkbacks, test equipment and graphics.

The edit suite is equipped with a six bay wide Module-R Lite desk supplemented by a floor to desktop height equipment pod housing an Apple Mac Pro. Configured for use by two operators, this desk supports four 27 inch video monitor displays on individually adjustable arms anchored at the desktop rear.

Custom Consoles Module-R desks are widely used in applications such as broadcast production control, air traffic management, network operations and security supervision. Based on an established range of modules, each desk can be configured on a client-by-client basis to match specific shapes and dimensions. Available Module-R elements include 19 inch base sections, equipment pods and work surfaces. Front to back dimensions are optionally 120 cm (Module-R) or 95 cm for the IT-oriented Module-R Lite. Cable ducts and equipment housings are accessible via removable cover panels. Cable entry is via the underside of any leg or base section. Module-R is constructed from a selection of sustainable veneered or painted MDF carcasses with Marmoleum or laminate work surfaces and PVC or matching hardwood edging. The desks have been tested to ensure compliance with current ISO fire regulations. Module-R is guaranteed against component failure for five years during normal use.

MediaWall is a free-standing mounting system which can be assembled in various configurations to accommodate flat-panel video monitor displays. It is available with 1.5, 2 or 2.5 meter wide horizontal beams suspended between 2.35 meter high vertical support pillars. The display sections can be positioned in horizontal wrap-round mode if required. The horizontal beams are height adjustable and use T-slot mounting to allow easy assembly or subsequent expansion. Cables can be ducted inside each horizontal beam and vertical pillar. VESA and large format screen mounts pivot to reduce glare and aid sight lines. Media Wall is constructed from extruded anodized aluminum profiles or is optionally available in black. Base units can be supplied to match specific Custom Consoles technical furniture.

