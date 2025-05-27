LiveU closes acquisition of Actus Digital’s business and technology

LiveU, a leader in live IP-video contribution, production and distribution solutions, announced the closing of its acquisition of Actus Digital’s business and technology. Actus Digital now becomes Actus Digital, a LiveU Company, operating as an independent sister brand to LiveU.

LiveU and Actus Digital serve many of the same industries and have a significant shared customer base, making continued investment in both product portfolios a central element of the combined organization’s growth strategy.

Together, the companies create powerful synergies: LiveU’s leadership in video-over-bonded IP solutions combined with Actus Digital’s expertise in intelligent monitoring, compliance logging, and AI-enhanced tools will deliver increased operational efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately providing customers with a comprehensive one-stop-shop experience. Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO said, “With access to LiveU’s resources and global scale, Actus Digital can now accelerate its plans to provide its customers with even more innovative intelligent monitoring and compliance logging solutions, ramping up business growth.”

Wasserman continued, “We see Actus Digital’s products as extremely valuable, both as standalone solutions and, as many customers have already requested, as extensions to the LiveU EcoSystem. LiveU is renowned for reliability and quality, right across the production spectrum. Actus Digital brings peerless Quality of Experience monitoring and AI enhanced effectiveness. Together, this gives us the unique ability to provide our customers with end-to-end surety across all of their content types.”

This latest strategic acquisition by LiveU adds a powerful intelligent monitoring platform, content analytics, compliance logging and advanced AI tools to the LiveU product portfolio, deepening the product offer across multiple market verticals including broadcast, sport, government, enterprise, public sector and public safety.