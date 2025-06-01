DVR alert: NBC retitles ‘Nightly News’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

If you have a DVR set to record “NBC Nightly News,” you may want to double-check that you’ll still be recording starting Monday, June 2, 2025, following the departure of anchor Lester Holt.

Holt, whose last broadcast of “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” was May 30, 2025, signed off that night and paved the way for Tom Llamas to take over the broadcast.

Llamas will debut June 2 and, following a typical network practice, the show has been retitled as “NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas.”

Some legacy and virtual TV providers may be smart enough to pick up on the change, but it’s still a good idea to double-check that a program called “NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas” is set to record starting June 2, otherwise new editions of the program may not record.

NBC News titles the weekend editions of the broadcast as the same as its weekday versions, so recording the program with Llamas’ name should also record Saturday and Sunday editions as available. However, because different TV providers handle listings differently, it’s a good idea to check that your service is set to record programs on June 7, 2025, and June 8, 2025, which would be the first Saturday and Sunday shows under the new name.