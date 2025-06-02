Bill Ritter steps down from ‘Eyewitness News’ at 5, Mike Marza to co-anchor

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bill Ritter announced Monday, June 2, that he will no longer co-anchor the 5 p.m. edition of “Eyewitness News” on WABC, handing the role to Mike Marza, who begins in the position Tuesday.

Ritter will continue to co-anchor the 6 p.m. broadcast with Liz Cho and remain host of the Sunday morning public affairs program “Up Close.”

The announcement marks the second shift in the station’s anchor lineup in recent months. Ritter stepped down from anchoring the 11 p.m. newscast on March 6, with Marza assuming that role alongside Sade Baderinwa.

During Monday’s 5 p.m. broadcast, Ritter cited his desire to spend more time with family, including a newborn granddaughter, as one reason for adjusting his on-air responsibilities. He emphasized his commitment to remaining with “Eyewitness News,” describing journalism at the station as “in (his) DNA.”

He is the longest-serving anchor on the 5 p.m. program in the station’s history.

Marza expressed appreciation for the opportunity and acknowledged Ritter’s mentorship. He previously served as a weekend evening anchor and has reported for ABC News.

The transition was marked by statements from colleagues highlighting Ritter’s impact in the newsroom and his continued role within the station’s newscasts.

