CBS moving to WUPA in Atlanta, Gray’s WANF going independent

CBS announced Monday that WUPA Channel 69 will become the network’s new owned-and-operated affiliate in Atlanta starting Aug. 16, replacing Gray Media’s WANF.

WUPA, which CBS has owned since 1994, will be rebranded as CBS Atlanta.

The station will carry CBS’s full schedule of entertainment, news and sports programming. As part of the transition, CBS will also introduce CBS News Atlanta, a streaming channel providing continuous local news, weather and traffic coverage for regional audiences.

“Launching our first owned CBS station in Atlanta is a milestone moment for us,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital. “With WUPA and the launch of the CBS News Atlanta streaming channel, we’re not just delivering content – we’re investing in the community, local journalism and ensuring Atlanta viewers receive the same trusted, high-quality journalism that defines CBS in every market we serve.”

CBS stated that WUPA’s content will also be available on Paramount+, in addition to other shows and movies from Paramount Global’s portfolio.

The company noted it plans to run a multimedia campaign this summer to inform viewers about the programming changes and how to access CBS content on the new affiliate.

The move aligns with CBS and Fox’s overall plan of owning stations in markets where there is also an NFL team they broadcast, given both current broadcast rights agreements. With the move, WUPA will broadcast select Atlanta Falcons games.

Meanwhile, WANF will end its 31-year affiliation with CBS on Aug. 15 and transition to an independent local television station.

Gray Media, WANF’s parent company, stated that the change enables greater control over programming and increased investment in local news.

“As residents of Atlanta along with our families, this company’s leadership and our corporate colleagues have been keenly focused on improving what we watch every day on WANF and its sister station, WPCH PeachtreeTV,” said Gray’s Executive Chairman Hilton Howell. “We are excited to now take WANF in a new direction that puts full control of the station’s offerings in local hands and that allows us to expand our investment in local news, weather and sports by, for and about the people who, like us, live in Greater Atlanta.”

The company cited previous transitions at Gray-owned stations in other markets, such as KTVK in Phoenix and WJXT in Jacksonville, as successful examples of independent local stations.

Gray executives said they plan to make further financial and operational investments in WANF and its sister station WPCH. Since acquiring the stations in 2021, Gray has expanded news programming, created new shows, launched the Peachtree Sports Network, and added more than 50 new jobs.

“WANF Atlanta News First is an established, local brand that epitomizes Gray’s mission of delivering the trusted local news and information that matters most to our local viewers. Journalism is the heart of what we do across 113 markets. Today’s announcement allows us to expand on what we already do best, namely deliver high quality local news, sports, weather and other programming that our viewers deserve,” said Erik Schrader, GM of WANF and WPCH.