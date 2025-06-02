McKenna King promoted to chief met at CBS News Texas

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News Texas has named McKenna King chief meteorologist, replacing the previous forecaster with that title, Scott Padgett, who left the station at the end of May 2025.

King, who was already working the evening weather shift at KTVT, joined the station earlier in 2025. Prior to that, she was at WCMH in Columbus, Ohio.

KTVT is the CBS-owned station licensed to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas.

When KTVT moved Padgett to the morning shift in the summer of 2024 but he kept the “chief” title he had held prior to the move. Before joining the morning team, he had worked a shift similar to King’s.

While rare, it’s not unheard of for a morning forecaster to hold the “chief meteorologist” title. At many stations, the person with “chief” on their business cards works the evening shift, including the late news at 10 or 11 p.m., which many stations consider their signature newscast.

KTVT has not announced plans for how it plans to fill Padgett’s role in the morning. It had posted a job listing for meteorologist earlier in 2025, but it’s not clear if that has been filled.