FOX 13 Seattle expands local news with new time slots and streaming options

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

FOX 13 Seattle and its sister station FOX 13+ will roll out an expanded news lineup starting June 16, adding more local content to both broadcast and streaming platforms.

The new schedule includes additional weekday newscasts on both KCPQ and KZJO, along with an increase in live streaming content.

FOX 13 will introduce a lineup of new shows including “Seattle News Tonight” at 4 and 5 p.m., “Washington News Wrap” at 6 p.m., “Washington Sports Wrap” at 6:30 p.m., and “West Coast News Wrap” at 7 p.m. The station will continue its existing 10 p.m. broadcast of “Seattle News Tonight.”

FOX 13+ will air “Seattle News Tonight” at 8 and 9 p.m.

In addition to the revised evening programming, the morning show “Good Day Seattle” will be extended later this summer to air from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will be followed by “Studio 13 Live,” a 30-minute program focused on lifestyle and community features.

The combined changes will add 2.5 hours of local news content each weekday on FOX 13 and FOX 13+. The station is also expanding its streaming efforts with 31 additional hours of live, anchored updates weekly on its FOX Local Seattle platform.

“By expanding our local programming and enhancing our streaming presence, we’re making it easier for viewers to stay informed, wherever and whenever they choose to watch,” said Amber Eikel, SVP and general manager of FOX 13. “This transformation reflects our commitment to delivering trusted, relevant news across all platforms.”

Advertisement