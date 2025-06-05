PPDS announces appointment of specialist Marco van der Knaap as new Global Product Manager of Philips LED displays

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of highly experienced and globally accomplished AV/IT specialist Marco van der Knaap as its new Global Product Manager of Philips LED displays.

With a 25 year career dedicated almost exclusively to LED, Marco is one of the AV industry’s most respected and sought after talents. He will support the team in navigating the highly competitive marketplace, continuing to position the expanding Philips direct view LED displays range in line with PPDS’ global strategy and growth ambitions.

Based in Amsterdam and reporting to Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director for LED at PPDS, Marco brings a new dimension of invaluable and enviable knowledge to PPDS’ ever strengthening team.

His credentials boast a proven track record in leading high performance teams and executing complex digital and sales transformation initiatives to deliver exponential growth at some of the industry leading LED technology brands. This included, at one previous global company, achieving a remarkable 500% revenue growth while optimising operational costs.

Reinforcing PPDS’ commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing customer value and experiences – pre, during and post installation – Marco will support PPDS’ indoor and outdoor dvLED sales teams globally.

Leveraging his deep technical expertise, while also utilising his skills in product management, business development, marketing, sales, strategy and operations, Marco’s role will include increasing awareness of Philips indoor and outdoor LED line up and delivering tailored solutions (including hardware and software) to meet the evolving and unique needs of customers across a broad spectrum of market verticals. These include retail, broadcast, public venues including sports and stadia, corporate, education, hospitality, transportation, and many more.

Commenting on his appointment, Marco commented: “I am thrilled to join PPDS and to take on the responsibility of growing the Philips LED business. With Philips’ strong brand presence and the support of an exceptional team, I see tremendous potential to deliver ever more innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations worldwide.

“PPDS shares an unparalleled commitment to bringing innovative and often world first solutions, delivering unforgettable customer experiences that continue well beyond installation.”

Jeroen Brants added: “We are delighted to welcome Marco to the PPDS family. His extensive experience and strategic mindset will be invaluable in driving our global direct view LED business forward and ensuring we continue to deliver industry leading solutions for our customers.”

Marco will be present and available at InfoComm 2025 (11-13 June) on Philips booth 3351 to answer questions and provide demonstrations of PPDS’ market leading range of Philips LED solutions, including a brand new sustainability and versatility inspired All in One LED display, set to make its debut in Orlando.