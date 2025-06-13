NBC New York, Telemundo 47 move into shared newsroom space at 30 Rock

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal’s two stations serving the New York City area are now operating in a newly constructed shared newsroom inside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

WNBC, a network-owned NBC station, and WNJU, an owned Spanish language Telemundo station, both officially began operating from the shared space at the end of May 2025, with WNBC taking occupancy earlier.

The new space, located on the second floor of the building, occupies the entire span between 49th and 50th streets, a distance of about 150 feet, which allows the newsroom to take advantage of a generous amount of windows, NBC sources told NCS.

“Our new, state of the art facility and unified newsroom reflects the unique history, legacy and audiences of WNBC and WNJU,” said John Durso, vice president of community and communications, NBC New York and Telemundo 47. “It is led by award-winning journalists who are among the very best in their field and operational 24/7, offering content in both English and Spanish.”

The space includes a centrally located assignment desk. Two curved rows of monitors mounted on the ceiling provide those at the desk and elsewhere in the workspace with the ability to keep tabs on other channels or other feeds routed through the building.

From a functional standpoint, the newsroom is designed so that staffers from both the WNBC and WNJU teams with similar job functions work out of the same area. In other words, the space is not set up as essentially two separate newsrooms — a strategy the stations say will encourage collaboration and efficiency.

The space includes multiple collaborative workspaces, including an open conference area used for the stations’ shared editorial meetings. There are also less formal setups, including ones designed for smaller groups.

Moving into 30 Rock, WNBC’s longtime home, allows WNBC and WNJU to share ideas, content and resources more closely and is physically closer to other NBCUniversal brands that operate out of the building.

In addition, Telemundo 47 moved newscast production into Studio 3BW, which is next door to WNBC’s Studio 3BE (the last letters stand for “west” and “east,” respectively). The two spaces, which are connected by a collaborative weather office, occupy the footprint of the former Studio 3B. WNBC began using 3BE in November 2023.

Telemundo 47’s studio has actually been seen before — MSNBC used it starting in January 2024 for various election specials. It was also used for NBC News Now’s coverage of the 2024 races.

It does appear that at least one change was made to the space since it was first built — the two LED wrapped columns with convex sides appear to have been removed from the two corners flanking home base. Instead, the corners now have concave panels with the Telemundo logo.

This is similar to one corner of WNBC’s set, which has a similar feature but with a peacock motif instead of the Telemundo “T.”

Prior to WNBC moving in in 2024, Studio 3B was a single space and one of the larger studios in the building. It had been home to various “NBC Nightly News” sets over the years, including one that the broadcast shared with the now-defunct “Rock Center” newsmagazine. It’s also played host to numerous other productions, ranging from game shows to soap operas, over the network’s history.

Back in 2022, NBCU confirmed plans that it would split the space into two smaller studios.

Aesthetically, the new newsroom echoes the quasi-industrial feel that NBC brought into the fourth floor of the building when it created a newsroom there. That space is used by the network news division as well as studio space for MSNBC (at least until the Versant spinoff is complete).

Like the upper floors, exposed brick dominates the exterior walls. Designers also opted to wrap the building’s stocky support columns with a metal look that includes large rivets. The WNBC-WNJU newsroom also features additional metal elements that form the appearance of a partial arch.

That treatment was only applied to select columns, with ones farther away from the assignment desk getting columns wrapped in more traditional building materials.

The newsroom has also been set up with a flash camera position near the assignment desk. The stations can also broadcast live from other parts of the space.

Renovations also included creating elegant new elevator lobbies near the newsroom, which can be seen by passers-by or guests through floor-to-ceiling windows.

“Our stations will continue to maintain a physical presence in New Jersey with our joint WNBC/WNJU Northern New Jersey news bureau. This will be operational later this summer and based in Bergen County,” said Durso.