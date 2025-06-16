Amazon, Roku partner on CTV advertising integration

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon Ads and Roku have partnered on a new integration that gives advertisers access to what they say is the largest authenticated connected TV footprint in the U.S. through Amazon DSP.

The new collaboration delivers logged-in reach to an estimated 80 million U.S. CTV households, representing more than 80% of U.S. CTV households, according to ComScore data released by the companies.

The companies hope that this partnership will unlock an addressable CTV audience at scale will drive improved performance, planning, optimization and measurement for all advertisers.

The exclusive partnership between two leaders in CTV enhances addressability across major streaming apps, including The Roku Channel, Prime Video and other leading CTV streaming services on Roku and Fire TV operating systems.

Early tests of this integration have shown significant results, the companies said in a release. Advertisers using this new solution reached 40% more unique viewers with the same budget and reduced how often the same person saw an ad by nearly 30%, enabling advertisers to benefit from three times more value from their ad spend, according to internal data.

“Our exclusive partnership with Roku is a giant leap for advertisers, bringing best-in-class planning, audience precision, and performance to TV advertising,” said Paul Kotas, senior vice president, Amazon Ads, in the statement. “The collaboration enables agencies and brands that use Amazon DSP to benefit from greater efficiency and higher performance. We’re removing the guesswork to provide advertisers with unprecedented capabilities and delivering performance in ways that simply weren’t possible before. By combining our technologies, advertisers can now drive full-funnel campaign outcomes—from awareness through conversion—while eliminating media waste across Amazon and Roku streaming audiences.”

The integration utilizes a custom identity resolution service, allowing Amazon DSP to recognize logged-in viewers across the Roku OS and devices in the U.S. This exclusive capability enables advertisers to reach the same viewer deterministically across different streaming channels and devices, providing more accurate audience targeting and measurement than previously possible.

“For years, Roku has been committed to delivering performance-driven, open, and interoperable solutions that provide visibility and accountability for advertisers. Our partnership with Amazon strengthens this mission, as Amazon DSP exemplifies these principles,” said Charlie Collier, president, Roku Media. “This collaboration delivers a unified, future-ready solution at an unprecedented scale, one designed to drive measurable outcomes by unlocking performance across CTV. With nearly half of all TV streaming time in the U.S. happening on Roku, and the power and depth of Amazon in retail and beyond, together we’re uniquely positioned to prove performance and differentiate DSP offerings for our shared advertisers and marketers.”

As the most addressable platform for Roku’s CTV activation, Amazon DSP now offers advertisers key new advantages:

Reach with more precision: Authenticated reach across two of the largest CTV footprints, paired with Amazon’s trillions of shopping, streaming and browsing signals, are designed to help more brands more precisely reach their desired audiences and connect ads to consumer actions, such as purchases.

Measurable results at every stage of the customer journey: Combining data from ads served on the Roku platform with Amazon DSP insights shows how ads drive outcomes across the funnel, providing a level of intelligence across Roku properties not offered by any other DSP.

Effective control of ad frequency: Amazon DSP can now recognize users across channels and devices to deliver the right number of ads — potentially eliminating wasted impressions while creating a better viewing experience.

Amazon Ads offers full-funnel advertising solutions to aimed at helping businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals at scale. Amazon DSP is a technology solution available to Amazon Ads customers, providing choice and flexibility to drive meaningful moments between brands and consumers. Amazon DSP leverages its first-party insights paired with clean room technology to bring advertisers and publishers closer together, increasing efficiency and improving performance. It also leverages AI to deliver impactful ads to relevant audiences through automation that streamlines campaign planning, buying and measurement.

This partnership complements Roku’s direct sales strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to working with a diverse range of partners, including DSPs, to maximize reach and performance for clients, according to the companies.

The new solution will be available in the U.S. to all advertisers that use Amazon DSP by the final quarter of 2025.