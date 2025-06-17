NBCUniversal Local’s Kevin Keeshan to retire after 47 years in news

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Kevin Keeshan, executive vice president of news editorial for NBCUniversal Local, will retire at the end of June after a 47-year career in local news.

Keeshan joined NBCUniversal in 2012 and has since overseen editorial standards and practices across its portfolio, which includes NBC Owned Television Stations, Telemundo Station Group, NBC Sports Regional Networks and digital platforms. His responsibilities included coordinating major news events and advancing key reporting initiatives.

“Kevin is a true professional who has made a lasting impact on local journalism throughout his extraordinary career,” Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local, wrote in a memo to staff. “He has unquestionably contributed to the trust people have in local news and his work in consumer and investigative reporting has helped uncover countless stories, expose wrongdoing and bring about change.”

Under Keeshan’s leadership, the division launched the Consumer Investigative Center and NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde units in 2014. These initiatives now operate in 33 stations across 23 markets and have recovered nearly $92 million for individuals affected by fraud, theft and abuse.

He also supported development of one of the largest privately owned weather radar networks in the U.S., which contributed to improved forecasting accuracy.

“Kevin was also part of an initiative that delivered the most advanced tools, training and resources to our weather teams across the country… Those investments have made our stations the most accurate weather forecasters in their markets,” Staab noted.

NBCUniversal Local’s investigative journalism efforts have received 35 national honors during his tenure, including National Edward R. Murrow Awards, George Foster Peabody Awards, Alfred I. duPont Awards and Investigative Reporters & Editors Awards.

Prior to NBCUniversal, Keeshan held newsroom leadership roles at ABC-owned stations in California, including KGO in San Francisco and KFSN in Fresno. He began his journalism career in 1978 at KTOB radio in Petaluma, California.

After retirement, Keeshan will volunteer with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team in New York and join the board of Consumer Action, a nonprofit organization that supports consumer rights for low-income and Spanish-speaking communities.

“We wish him the best on these worthwhile endeavors, and hope he enjoys this well-deserved next phase of his life and career,” Staab wrote.