NBC Connecticut promotes Briceyda Landaverde to weekend morning anchor

NBC Connecticut, WVIT, has named Briceyda Landaverde as anchor for weekend editions of “NBC Connecticut Today.”

She will join NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologist Alexis Clemons on the weekend morning newscasts.

Briceyda joined WVIT in June 2022 as a bilingual reporter. Previously, she served as a weekend morning anchor and reporter in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she helped launch an online news update in Spanish.

In addition to her anchoring duties, Briceyda contributes content for Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, offering news and information to Spanish-language audiences across the cluster of Telemundo-owned stations serving New England.

“I’m deeply honored and excited to step into the role of weekend anchor,” said Landaverde in a statement. “This recognition means the world to me – not just as a journalist but as the daughter of immigrants who worked tirelessly to build a better future for our family. Their sacrifices, strength, and dreams are the foundation of everything I do. To be trusted with this responsibility, to serve and inform our community, is both humbling and inspiring. I look forward to bringing energy and professionalism to our weekend broadcasts. This is the American Dream.”