Fox Television Stations reshuffles Midwest leadership with key promotions

Fox Television Stations has announced leadership changes at several of its Midwest stations, following the upcoming retirement of Sheila Oliver, senior vice president and general manager of WFLD Fox 32 and Fox+ Chicago.

Glenn Berk, currently the senior vice president and general manager of WITI Fox 6 Milwaukee, will succeed Oliver in Chicago.

Mim Davey has been appointed senior vice president and regional general manager, assuming oversight of both WITI Fox 6 Milwaukee and KMSP Fox 9 and WFTC Fox 9+ Minneapolis. Both executives will continue to report to Jack Abernethy, chief executive officer of Fox Television Stations.

“We thank Sheila for being a driving force at FTS for more than 20 years and congratulate her on a distinguished career spanning multiple markets. Mim and Glenn are both seasoned Fox Television Station veterans, with deep experience in news and sales, making them ideal leaders to build on our momentum – particularly in local journalism and digital growth. We’re fortunate to have a strong bench of internal talent, and I’m confident both will continue to lead with vision and success,” said Abernethy in a statement.

Berk has been with Fox Television Stations for 25 years, holding various sales and management positions across multiple markets including Chicago, Memphis, Philadelphia and New York. He previously served as vice president and general sales manager of the Fox-owned stations in Chicago and Memphis.

Davey has been with the Minneapolis duopoly for over two decades, holding leadership roles in the newsroom including assistant news director and vice president/news director before her most recent position as senior vice president and general manager.

Oliver, whose retirement is effective at the end of the month, held general manager roles in Seattle and Minneapolis during her 23-year tenure with the company. She began her broadcasting career in Toledo, Ohio, 40 years ago.

