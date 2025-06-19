Today Fan Fest coming in October, November 2025

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News is planning the “Today Fan Fest,” a series of live event experiences starting later in 2025.

“Get ready for a whole new way to love ‘Today’,” reads the headline on the festival’s teaser website.

Initial details were scarce, but some of the show’s most popular franchises, including wellness and self-discovery segments from Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager’s book club and in-depth celebrity interviews from “Sunday Today” anchor Willie Geist, will be featured.

The site also shows the “Today Food,” “Start Today” and Shop Today logos, suggesting those franchises may also be part of the event.

The fest’s site also mentions that fans will be able to meet their “favorite ‘Today’ anchors,” “connect with fellow ‘Today’ fans” and “get a front row seat to the best of ‘Today.'”

Today Fan Feast appears to be designed more as a convention-style event, as opposed to live broadcasts with audiences.

Exact dates and lineups are still being finalized, but promotional materials mention October and November of 2025. Events will take place in New York City and select other locations across the country.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for a mailing list that promises ticketing announcements as they become available.

NBC is planning to charge for tickets, which it refers to as “an all-access pass.”

It’s not clear if “Today” may originate — in whole or part — from the site of some of the events.

Many of the show’s corporate cousins have also held live events. Its soon-to-be spun off MSNBC channel is planning to expand on a 2024 live event under the “MSNBC Live” name in the coming months.

Bravo, which is not part of the Versant spinoff, holds BravoCon where fans of hits such as “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck” and “Million Dollar Listing” franchises, attend events featuring “bravolebrities.” NBC News also tried out a “Meet the Press“-branded film festival a few years back.

Outside of NBCU, CNN has also tried its hand with a “Citizen” series.

In addition to experiences, networks do also produce events with studio audiences that are also broadcast on TV, such as MSNBC’s various experiments with adding live studio audiences to shows such as “Today with Hoda and Jenna” and “All In with Chris Hayes.”

CNN also produces town halls and an annual “Heroes” awards show, while FNC has held its “Patriot Awards.”