DataCore Software appoints Tom Cordiner as chief revenue officer

DataCore Software, a leader in software-defined storage and intelligent data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Tom Cordiner as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Cordiner will lead global sales, channel and revenue operations to accelerate the company’s growth and market expansion.

As part of this change, Amanda Bedborough will be transitioning from her role as CRO to join the DataCore Board of Advisors. Amanda has been an exceptional leader at DataCore, whose extensive sales expertise and collaborative leadership have been instrumental in advancing the company’s success.

Cordiner brings over 30 years of experience driving international revenue growth and building high performing go-to-market organisations with an extensive background in broadcast, digital media, IT and telecoms. He joins DataCore from Avid Technology, where he most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer driving growth across Avid’s major markets through a combination of direct and channel sales and played a key role in transforming the company’s business model and driving sustained ARR growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the DataCore leadership team,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore Software. “His deep experience in scaling global go-to-market operations and his track record of building trusted customer and partner relationships make him an ideal fit as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Prior to Avid, Cordiner served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Technicolor and ran the international sales teams in the broadcasting, media and telecoms sectors. He also held senior leadership roles at global technology firms, including Technicolor, Cable & Wireless and EMC, with a strong focus on international markets, recurring revenue growth, and operational excellence.

His appointment reinforces DataCore’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership in software-defined storage, advancing hyper-converged infrastructure innovation, and accelerating growth within the media and entertainment sector.

“I’m excited to join DataCore at such a pivotal time,” said Cordiner. “The company has a compelling vision, a strong portfolio of proven technologies, and a global customer base. I look forward to working with the team to scale our business, deepen partner engagement, and help customers harness the full potential of their data.”

Cordiner’s appointment comes as DataCore continues to execute on its strategic growth initiatives, including the recent acquisition of Pixitmedia, a leader in high-performance data management solutions for media and entertainment, and StarWind, a trusted hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) vendor with a focus on Edge, ROBO, and SMB markets.

